Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $81.17 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that The Micron Foundation Commits Over $1 Million to Promote Greater Diversity in Engineering in Idaho.

Grants to Boise State University and the University of Idaho reinforce Micron’s commitment to increase representation of underrepresented groups in engineering talent pipeline.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), and the Micron Foundation today announced more than $1 million in grants to the colleges of engineering at Boise State University and the University of Idaho (U of I). The grants will support targeted programs that expand equitable access to education, diversify enrollment and prepare all students — especially students from underrepresented groups and rural areas — for productive and fulfilling engineering careers.

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.79 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $79.84 to $82.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.89M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 15274649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $109.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 76 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 24.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.58, while it was recorded at 82.27 for the last single week of trading, and 79.32 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $72,025 million, or 80.50% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,663,771, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,449,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.75 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 638 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 89,484,960 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 92,160,140 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 705,695,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,341,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,071,462 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 12,529,028 shares during the same period.