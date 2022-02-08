Market cap of TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] reaches 28.96M – now what?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock is now -87.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4949 and lowest of $0.4574 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.52, which means current price is +22.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 6792079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -87.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.29 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9975, while it was recorded at 0.4669 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6599 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 150,629, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.21% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 120,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly 21.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 174,851 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 99,502 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 67,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,629 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 98,393 shares during the same period.