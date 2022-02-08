Market cap of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] reaches 2.70B – now what?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.77%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Ballard Announces Delivery of Two Class Approved FCwave™ Modules to Norled A/S.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) has delivered two, 200 kilowatt (kW) FCwaveTM modules to Norled A/S (www.norled.no), one of Norway’s largest ferry and express boat operators. The fuel cell modules will power the world’s first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry, the MF Hydra, later this year.

MF Hydra will be the first hydrogen-powered ship to be approved by the Norwegian Maritime Directorate, the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB) and DNV. The vessel has a capacity of up to 300 passengers and 80 cars and will sail on the triangular route between Hjelmeland-Skipavik-Nesvik in Norway.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -77.36%. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.70 billion, with 297.61 million shares outstanding and 241.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 7430043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.55 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 15.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $811 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.54 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.28 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 918.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 24,166,604 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 12,298,500 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 46,873,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,338,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,921,280 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,094,458 shares during the same period.