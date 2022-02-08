Market Analysts see Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] price surged by 3.10 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Music-based Lifestyle Brand WRKSHP Launches in Detroit; Led by Grammy-Winning Producer Che Pope and Serial Entrepreneur Dan Gilbert.

WRKSHP to disrupt the traditional record label model with partnerships offering artists a larger share of their talent-driven profits.

WRKSHP, a music-based lifestyle company, launched today in Detroit’s Capitol Park with an artist-centric approach that will fundamentally disrupt the music industry.

A sum of 5568111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. Rocket Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.43 and dropped to a low of $11.99 until finishing in the latest session at $12.29.

The one-year RKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.88. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on RKT stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RKT shares from 26 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.33, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $884 million, or 54.40% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,363,907, which is approximately 39.546% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.0 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $94.02 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 9,942,446 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 9,335,826 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 54,920,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,199,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,821,523 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,836,015 shares during the same period.