Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price surged by 3.59 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on January 13, 2022 that JetBlue Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 27th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue’s investor relations website at the following web address:.

A sum of 7806014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.72M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $15.25 and dropped to a low of $14.795 until finishing in the latest session at $15.00.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.39. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.27, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,548 million, or 79.70% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,749,401, which is approximately -12.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,732,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.05 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $365.58 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -4.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 26,338,976 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 20,612,422 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 198,098,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,049,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,226,271 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,272,663 shares during the same period.