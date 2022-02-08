Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $11.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Fisker Ocean All-electric SUV Will Make Its European Debut at Mobile World Congress.

Fisker will stage the European debut of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Fisker Ocean will start deliveries in certain European countries and North America following the vehicle’s start of production in November 2022.

Fisker Inc. represents 296.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.26 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $11.11 to $11.835.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 6952765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $24.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50133.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -31.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $876 million, or 47.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,358,618, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 10,259,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.34 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.65 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 13,182,840 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 6,143,428 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 57,943,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,270,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,953,480 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,969,885 shares during the same period.