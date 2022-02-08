Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Is Currently 3.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] traded at a high on 02/07/22, posting a 3.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.10. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7316734 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lyft Inc. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $12.86 billion, with 337.75 million shares outstanding and 290.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 7316734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $72 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.35, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 50.03 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $10,180 million, or 82.40% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,844,349, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 25,587,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.13 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $922.6 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 8.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 20,819,260 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 26,435,563 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 222,912,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,167,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,569,589 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,431,748 shares during the same period.