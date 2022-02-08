Longview Acquisition Corp. II [LGV] is -1.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Longview Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: LGV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.21%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that HeartFlow Announces Mutual Termination of Business Combination Agreement.

HeartFlow Holding, Inc. (“HeartFlow”), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today announced that it and Longview Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: LGV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview Capital Management, LLC, have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately, as a result of current unfavorable market conditions.

About HeartFlowHeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

The market cap for the stock reached $836.60 million, with 86.25 million shares outstanding and 69.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.36K shares, LGV stock reached a trading volume of 7055020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

LGV Stock Performance Analysis:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II [LGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, LGV shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Longview Acquisition Corp. II [LGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Longview Acquisition Corp. II Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longview Acquisition Corp. II [LGV] managed to generate an average of -$506 per employee.Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II [LGV] Insider Position Details

57 institutional holders increased their position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:LGV] by around 27,813,556 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,978,726 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 21,363,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,155,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGV stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,232,288 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,121,256 shares during the same period.