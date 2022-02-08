Li Auto Inc. [LI] Stock trading around $28.63 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] loss -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $28.63 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. January 2022 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 12,268 Li ONEs in January 2022, representing a 128.1% increase year over year. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 136,356 since the vehicle’s market debut.

“Li Auto would like to wish everyone a happy Chinese New Year. I am very pleased, on such a day, to share with you the exciting news that we have delivered over 10,000 Li ONEs for the third consecutive month, achieving a new record for domestic branded premium vehicles priced above RMB300,000 in China. This accomplishment comes from our users’ recognition, and we deeply appreciate their continued support. During a recent third-party Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) test, Li ONE was ranked No. 1 and was the only assessed model capable of accurately identifying crossing vehicles and two-wheelers, demonstrating our strong ADAS research and development capabilities. So far, more than 70,000 users have enjoyed a safer and easier driving experience enabled by our full-stack self-developed NOA. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to investing in research and development to provide our users with products and services that offer greater safety, convenience, and comfort,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc. represents 933.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.81 billion with the latest information. LI stock price has been found in the range of $27.59 to $29.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 7255064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $43.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43.40, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.76, while it was recorded at 27.79 for the last single week of trading, and 28.67 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $4,999 million, or 21.40% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,990,990, which is approximately 13.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,789,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.45 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $420.01 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 37,044,983 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,195,172 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 126,944,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,184,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,757,154 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,694,669 shares during the same period.