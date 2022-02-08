Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is 20.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] jumped around 1.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $45.50 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Marina Bay Sands unveils US$1 billion reinvestment to transform luxury travel and hospitality experience.

Extensive hotel renovation to significantly elevate luxury lifestyle offerings; reinvestment affirms confidence in Singapore’s tourism future.

– Marina Bay Sands has embarked on a major reinvestment programme for its existing property, spanning hotel rooms and suites, new food and beverage (F&B) offerings and other enhancements that will position the Integrated Resort (IR) for strong growth as the recovery of global tourism continues.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is now 20.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVS Stock saw the intraday high of $45.95 and lowest of $44.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.76, which means current price is +28.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 8295664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $51.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $51 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.26, while it was recorded at 44.60 for the last single week of trading, and 44.54 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at -7.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $11,743 million, or 37.30% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,724,249, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 56.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,615,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $948.5 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 49,383,817 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 60,360,806 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 155,924,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,669,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,968 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 17,428,512 shares during the same period.