KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently 0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $26.41 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.05, while the highest price level was $26.5352. The company report on February 3, 2022 that KeyBank’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts Recognized By The Human Rights Campaign and Bloomberg.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– KeyBank.

February 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ – KeyBank today said its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in its workforce, its workplace, and the marketplace, was recently recognized with two leading honors. Last week, the Human Rights Campaign named KeyBank as a leading employer for LGBTQ equality and Bloomberg named the company to its 2021 Gender-Equality Index.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.18 percent and weekly performance of 5.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 7232061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $28.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.71.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.22, while it was recorded at 25.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.92%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,232 million, or 86.10% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,739,807, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,951,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.01 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 7.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 45,534,120 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 43,397,882 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 684,171,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,103,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,695,011 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,711,484 shares during the same period.