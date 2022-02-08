Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $161

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.71%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Healthy Lives Mission: Lessons Learned.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock rose by 3.72%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $453.30 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 5989886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $192 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $187, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 38.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.93, while it was recorded at 171.82 for the last single week of trading, and 167.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +73.17. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.26.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.40%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $308,372 million, or 70.10% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 233,479,175, which is approximately 0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,038,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.47 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.4 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,729 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 58,218,875 shares. Additionally, 1,419 investors decreased positions by around 41,659,833 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 1,696,845,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,796,724,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,034,636 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,702,304 shares during the same period.