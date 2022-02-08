Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $15.83 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $15.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCKS.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on five series of its preferred stock. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $7.34785211 per share (equivalent to $0.1836963 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AL8) of $1,425.00 per share (equivalent to $14.25 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.625% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AT1) of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.450% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AV6) of $1,112.50 per share (equivalent to $11.1250 per depositary share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.5% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANP) of $11.25 per share (equivalent to $0.28125 per depositary share). All five preferred stock cash dividends are payable April 15, 2022, to their respective shareholders of record on April 1, 2022.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated represents 1.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.52 billion with the latest information. HBAN stock price has been found in the range of $15.695 to $15.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 6825551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBAN stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.57.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $18,005 million, or 80.60% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,114,591, which is approximately -1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,061,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 72,058,329 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 84,261,192 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 981,083,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,137,403,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,474,032 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 17,711,020 shares during the same period.