General Motors Company [GM] Stock trading around $51.29 per share: What’s Next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price plunged by -3.43 percent to reach at -$1.82. The company report on February 1, 2022 that GM Reports 2021 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results, Including Record Earnings.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported 2021 full-year earnings that include net income of $10 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $14.3 billion, net income margin of 7.9%, EBIT-adjusted margin of 11.3%, EPS-diluted of $6.70 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $7.07. GM’s full-year net income, EBIT-adjusted, EBIT-adjusted margin and EPS measures are all records.

GM’s fourth-quarter results include net income of $1.7 billion, net income margin of 5.2%, EPS-diluted of $1.16, EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.35, EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%.

A sum of 22189135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.41M shares. General Motors Company shares reached a high of $51.85 and dropped to a low of $50.515 until finishing in the latest session at $51.29.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.91. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $77.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $74 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $75, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 96 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.83, while it was recorded at 52.94 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.20%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,267 million, or 83.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,168,238, which is approximately 4.365% of the company’s market cap and around 4.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,605,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.88 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 89,570,532 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 76,740,915 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 1,008,706,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,017,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,442,471 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 7,544,031 shares during the same period.