Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Revenue clocked in at $18.94 billion, down -7.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.83 during the day while it closed the day at $38.42. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Freeport-McMoRan Included in 2022 America’s Most Responsible Companies List.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

January 28, 2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was named one of the top large corporations in the United States for its environmental, social and governance practices in new rankings published by Newsweek in their 2022 World’s Most Responsible Companies list. The company finished 419th on the list of the 500 most responsible companies based on ESG performance. This is the second time Freeport has been named on the list since its inception in 2020.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock has also gained 6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCX stock has inclined by 4.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.41% and lost -7.78% year-on date.

The market cap for FCX stock reached $56.10 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.53M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 14786260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $43.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FCX stock trade performance evaluation

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.81, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.27 and a Gross Margin at +38.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,492 million, or 78.40% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,404,799, which is approximately -5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,701,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.22 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 9.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 90,204,487 shares. Additionally, 529 investors decreased positions by around 91,907,300 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 949,899,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,132,011,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,372,042 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 14,384,573 shares during the same period.