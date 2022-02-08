For The Gap Inc. [GPS], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a low on 02/07/22, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.92. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6806299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.79%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $6.36 billion, with 376.00 million shares outstanding and 195.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 6806299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $21.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GPS stock. On November 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 39 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 59.30% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 34,180,946, which is approximately 37.268% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,624,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.89 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $393.09 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 38,853,958 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 28,806,031 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 148,958,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,618,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,795,100 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 12,584,401 shares during the same period.