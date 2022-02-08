For Schlumberger Limited [SLB], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.95%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 as Part of Proposed Business Combination with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. a Developer of AI Software to Power its Ocean-Going Robot Fleets and Services.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQ) (“CLAQ”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4. The filing includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with CLAQ’s proposed business combination with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”), a Houston-area developer of surface and subsea robots, cloud software, and associated services.

CLAQ and Nauticus recently entered into a definitive merger agreement, which they jointly announced on December 17, 2021. The transaction reflects a pro forma equity value of the combined company of approximately $561 million, assuming no redemptions. A fully committed PIPE of approximately $73 million in equity and convertible notes is anchored by Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Material Impact and a large private university endowment, representing sufficient capital to meet the minimum cash required to close the transaction and to fully fund Nauticus’ business plan until 2026.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 53.98%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.79.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.14 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 19693149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.19, while it was recorded at 38.99 for the last single week of trading, and 31.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 61.30%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,612 million, or 77.60% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,363,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.5 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 63,078,968 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 62,519,456 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 954,958,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,556,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,059,215 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 8,338,112 shares during the same period.