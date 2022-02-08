For Roblox Corporation [RBLX], Analyst sees a rise to $136. What next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.56%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Warner Music Brings Global DJ Phenom David Guetta to Roblox for a First of its Kind DJ Party Premiering Friday 4th February – 4:00pm PT.

Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio builds intergalactic club venue to bring dance culture to the metaverse.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, is kicking off the new year with the first DJ set performed by an avatar of international star David Guetta. Created in partnership with Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio and Warner Music Group (WMG), the DJ set will premiere this Friday, February 4 at 4:00pm PT and continue throughout the weekend in an interactive universe powered by the latest Roblox technology and visual enhancements. The pre-show experience opens today.

The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.98. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.12 billion, with 575.93 million shares outstanding and 507.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.07M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 15931157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $150, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 57.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.20% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.47, while it was recorded at 64.84 for the last single week of trading, and 86.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,562 million, or 87.60% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,590,461, which is approximately 105.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C., holding 26,401,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.29 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 64,908,015 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 36,994,509 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 142,248,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,150,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,907,687 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 7,015,781 shares during the same period.