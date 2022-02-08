For Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] traded at a high on 02/07/22, posting a 2.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.25. The company report on January 31, 2022 that bit digital REITERATES ENVIRONMENTAL TRACK RECORD AS STATE AND FEDERAL POLICYMAKERS EVALUATE crypto mining.

Company seeks to advance public understanding of bitcoin mining, while dispelling misinformation, and advocating against building new fossil fuel energy generation.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a leading digital mining company headquartered in New York City with facilities across North America, today reiterated its proactive environmental track-record. The Company will shortly submit a formal written testimony to the New York State Senate Standing Committees on Environmental Conservation, Energy and Telecommunications, and Internet and Technology. The company also announced its intention to provide similar information to certain Members of Congress, following an information request by the office of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and several of her colleagues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11989222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bit Digital Inc. stands at 11.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.46%.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $252.83 million, with 54.68 million shares outstanding and 29.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 11989222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has BTBT stock performed recently?

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $128,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $71 million, or 25.60% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,216,310, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,215,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.41 million in BTBT stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.14 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 13,806,035 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,907,504 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,451,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,164,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,886,186 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,449 shares during the same period.