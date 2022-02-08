Express Inc. [EXPR] moved up 14.58: Why It’s Important

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.13%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Patricia Lopez Appointed to Express, Inc. Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has named Patricia E. Lopez as a Class II director, effective today.

Ms. Lopez, 60, is an accomplished multinational executive with experience in global marketing and general management roles. She was previously CEO of High Ridge Brands.

Over the last 12 months, EXPR stock rose by 30.56%. The one-year Express Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.67. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.55 million, with 67.01 million shares outstanding and 64.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EXPR stock reached a trading volume of 8374987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.13. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 25.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.87 and a Gross Margin at +2.44. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.55.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,543.21. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,443.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$40,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 44.10% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,301,109, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,252,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.15 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.74 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 4,860,915 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,072,925 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 14,816,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,750,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,058,687 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,864 shares during the same period.