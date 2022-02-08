DZ Bank slashes price target on Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] – find out why.

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] loss -0.28% or -0.67 points to close at $237.09 with a heavy trading volume of 88982812 shares. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “I’m encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we’ll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse.”.

It opened the trading session at $234.97, the shares rose to $242.6099 and dropped to $230.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FB points out that the company has recorded -34.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.66M shares, FB reached to a volume of 88982812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $344.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance dropped their target price from $415 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 410 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 16.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for FB stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.42. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -26.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.05 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.41, while it was recorded at 286.02 for the last single week of trading, and 337.10 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $436,462 million, or 80.20% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,892,992, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,888,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.96 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $30.18 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,601 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 48,358,371 shares. Additionally, 1,428 investors decreased positions by around 70,854,096 shares, while 404 investors held positions by with 1,721,700,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,840,912,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,982,145 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,431,131 shares during the same period.