CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain 6.06% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $109.82 during the day while it closed the day at $109.41. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Medable and CVS Health Announce Collaboration to Expand Clinical Trial Access.

Medable Inc. and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced a collaboration to expand clinical trial access and engagement for patients at select MinuteClinic™ locations via Medable’s clinical trials software platform. CVS Health Clinical Trial Services™ will manage the relationship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005306/en/.

CVS Health Corporation stock has also gained 2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has inclined by 16.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.00% and gained 6.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $144.73 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 5350043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $113.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.46, while it was recorded at 108.36 for the last single week of trading, and 89.35 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.74%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,579 million, or 78.80% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,357,306, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,594,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.26 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.99 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 1.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,077 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 43,314,152 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 37,895,502 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 928,830,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,040,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,226,170 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,484 shares during the same period.