Credit Suisse slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] surged by $1.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.03 during the day while it closed the day at $45.61. The company report on February 3, 2022 that MGM Resorts, BetMGM and The National Hockey League Announce Partnership Extension.

MGM Resorts Hosting Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities in Las Vegas February 4-5.

MGM Resorts International, BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a multi-year extension of their groundbreaking partnership. The news comes as MGM Resorts, which operates T-Mobile Arena, prepares to host Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5. Several special events will take place at MGM Resorts’ iconic properties along the Las Vegas Strip as well.

MGM Resorts International stock has also gained 6.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has declined by -9.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.32% and gained 1.63% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $20.64 billion, with 478.40 million shares outstanding and 396.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 6146172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MGM stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 10 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 92.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.92, while it was recorded at 44.19 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,562 million, or 67.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,687,325, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,276,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.14 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 36.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

273 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 22,143,793 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 24,830,619 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 257,514,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,489,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,589,226 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,517,673 shares during the same period.