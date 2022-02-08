Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.42 at the close of the session, down -0.41%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is now -0.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.445 and lowest of $2.375 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.66, which means current price is +12.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, CIG reached a trading volume of 7183003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39.

How has CIG stock performed recently?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, CIG shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.85. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CIG is now 14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.26. Additionally, CIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] managed to generate an average of $545,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]

There are presently around $408 million, or 17.70% of CIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,781,062, which is approximately -0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 14,464,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.15 million in CIG stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $29.24 million in CIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG] by around 33,844,919 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 27,833,104 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 106,154,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,832,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,244,731 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,355 shares during the same period.