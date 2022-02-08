Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is -1.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.62% or -0.31 points to close at $49.33 with a heavy trading volume of 21833456 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Live 8K Virtual Reality Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Through the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity App, Viewers Can Watch 150+ Hours of Olympic VR Coverage in Spectacular 8K Resolution.

VR Coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and More.

It opened the trading session at $49.16, the shares rose to $49.68 and dropped to $48.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded -15.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.24M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 21833456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $62.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 71 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.95, while it was recorded at 49.78 for the last single week of trading, and 54.89 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $187,037 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 395,385,248, which is approximately 0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 307,500,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.17 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.83 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -2.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,172 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 130,790,821 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 133,355,871 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 3,527,391,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,791,537,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,900,272 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 13,648,008 shares during the same period.