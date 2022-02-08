Citigroup lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a low on 02/04/22, posting a -1.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.25. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Flagship PortMiami Terminal Awarded Prestigious LEED® Gold Certification.

New State-of-the-Art Terminal Recognized as First LEED® Gold New Construction v4.0 Cruise Ship Terminal in the World.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, announced today that its brand new state-of-the-art Norwegian Cruise Line flagship terminal at PortMiami received an honorary recognition as the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold New Construction v4.0 cruise ship terminal in Florida, the United States and the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15951627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 5.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.67%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $8.54 billion, with 370.02 million shares outstanding and 368.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.13M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 15951627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.65 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,075 million, or 50.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.92 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $250.35 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 22,660,091 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 13,433,334 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 165,156,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,249,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,369,482 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,758,861 shares during the same period.