Citigroup lifts Cloudflare Inc. [NET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] traded at a high on 02/07/22, posting a 3.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.10. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 9501812.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7996818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cloudflare Inc. stands at 9.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for NET stock reached $32.28 billion, with 314.54 million shares outstanding and 251.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 7996818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $164.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $205 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 9.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.44, while it was recorded at 101.84 for the last single week of trading, and 124.50 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.63 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.69.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.43. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$66,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $22,517 million, or 87.00% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,002,733, which is approximately 1.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 28,372,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in NET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.88 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 21,049,500 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 20,751,941 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 176,410,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,212,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,416 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,845 shares during the same period.