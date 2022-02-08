Citigroup Inc. [C] is 9.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] jumped around 0.82 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.08 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Chesapeake Utilities to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 24th.

Citigroup Inc. stock is now 9.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $66.66 and lowest of $64.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.29, which means current price is +10.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.14M shares, C reached a trading volume of 23008770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $78.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 505.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.31, while it was recorded at 65.85 for the last single week of trading, and 69.36 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 6.83%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $98,043 million, or 77.80% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.65 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.01 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

830 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 62,415,374 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 109,048,153 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 1,312,239,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,483,703,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,276,152 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 6,070,964 shares during the same period.