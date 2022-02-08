Chegg Inc. [CHGG] moved up 3.65: Why It’s Important

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.68 during the day while it closed the day at $27.27. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Chegg Reports 2021 Financial Results and Gives 2022 Guidance.

Chegg Services revenue increased 29% year over year.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Chegg Inc. stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHGG stock has declined by -11.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.82% and lost -11.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $3.74 billion, with 144.75 million shares outstanding and 142.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 8813721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 107 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

CHGG stock trade performance evaluation

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.06, while it was recorded at 26.35 for the last single week of trading, and 61.31 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,541 million, or 98.30% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,009,007, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,225,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.65 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $291.28 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 12,973,799 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 20,652,637 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 100,974,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,601,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,075,105 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,182,611 shares during the same period.