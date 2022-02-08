Cerence Inc. [CRNC] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $77

Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ: CRNC] slipped around -19.97 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.61 at the close of the session, down -31.41%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Cerence Announces CFO Transition.

CFO Mark Gallenberger to Retire, Serve in Transitional Role .

Experienced Senior Finance Executive, Mitch Cohen, to Join Cerence in Interim Role.

Cerence Inc. stock is now -43.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRNC Stock saw the intraday high of $45.86 and lowest of $40.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.00, which means current price is +8.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 654.61K shares, CRNC reached a trading volume of 6193391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerence Inc. [CRNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $114.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cerence Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerence Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRNC stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CRNC shares from 112 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerence Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has CRNC stock performed recently?

Cerence Inc. [CRNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.31. With this latest performance, CRNC shares dropped by -44.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.52 for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.54, while it was recorded at 59.52 for the last single week of trading, and 95.13 for the last 200 days.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc. [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.97 and a Gross Margin at +70.62. Cerence Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Cerence Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]

There are presently around $2,481 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,352,090, which is approximately 45.076% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,707,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.72 million in CRNC stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $149.37 million in CRNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerence Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ:CRNC] by around 5,793,266 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 3,142,981 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 30,091,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,027,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,804 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 380,358 shares during the same period.