Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is 2.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] price surged by 20.25 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Castor Maritime Inc. reports $29.2 Million Net income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021, and $52.3 Million Net income for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, today announced its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 12894151 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. Castor Maritime Inc. shares reached a high of $1.52 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.46.

Guru’s Opinion on Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

CTRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.27. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4688, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4138 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Castor Maritime Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 696,953, which is approximately -59.743% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 601,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in CTRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.57 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly -69.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 738,935 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,665,090 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 662,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,741,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,101 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 509,481 shares during the same period.