Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -36.47% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a low on 02/07/22, posting a -2.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company, announced that on January 14, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

The Company is not in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide(the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. The Filing Delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Delayed Reports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11056183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 6.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.87%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $135.00 million, with 250.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.04M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 11056183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 492.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -37.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8605, while it was recorded at 0.5701 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9422 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,627,432 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 654,943 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,034,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,317,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,091,446 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 448,572 shares during the same period.