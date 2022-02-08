Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently 3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $2.20 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.14, while the highest price level was $2.30. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces UK Footprint Expansion with Adoption of its Saphyr® System for Optical Genome Mapping in Two Genetic Laboratory Hubs within the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the adoption of its Saphyr system by two genetics laboratory hubs (GLH) within the United Kingdom’s (UK) National Health Service (NHS). The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Birmingham Women’s and Children NHS Foundation Trust intends to utilize the system to evaluate OGM against traditional cytogenetic methods.

The UK’s NHS is one of the world’s largest healthcare systems and is working to create a world class healthcare system using cutting edge genomic technologies. These adoptions significantly increase the footprint for OGM in the UK, complementing previous Saphyr placements in Belfast City Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Kings College Hospital in London, England.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 6175729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 25.70% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,160,323, which is approximately -0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,053,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.06 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.02 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,704,314 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,828,617 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 54,960,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,493,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,830 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,338 shares during the same period.