Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell -33.62% so far this year. What now?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] closed the trading session at $4.60 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.30, while the highest price level was $5.69. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Astra Awarded VADR Contract by NASA.

Contract provides low-cost mission-driven launch to NASA.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced the award of the Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) Launch Services Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for future task orders, which have not yet been issued. This contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300 million and will be managed by the Launch Services Program at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This new contract is in addition to the four launches NASA has already contracted with Astra for delivery this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 31732034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

ASTR stock trade performance evaluation

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $374 million, or 35.90% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: SHERPACAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, holding 16,489,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.89 million in ASTR stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34.77 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 117.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 45,903,966 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 13,432,214 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,739,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,075,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,400,948 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,974,717 shares during the same period.