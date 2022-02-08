AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $122

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $142.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Reports Full-Year Diluted EPS of $6.45 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 137.1 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $12.70, an Increase of 20.3 Percent.

– Delivers Full-Year Net Revenues of $56.197 Billion on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 22.7 Percent; Adjusted Net Revenues Were $56.122 Billion.

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $252.12 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $140.33 to $143.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 9077924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $146.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $135 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $154, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 133 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.30, while it was recorded at 139.91 for the last single week of trading, and 118.23 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.22 and a Gross Margin at +83.07. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.56.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $164,249 million, or 68.20% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,529,515, which is approximately 0.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,839,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.8 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,520 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 58,364,381 shares. Additionally, 1,009 investors decreased positions by around 63,055,020 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 1,046,364,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,783,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,563,665 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,554,987 shares during the same period.