Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell -5.45% so far this year. What now?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a low on 02/04/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.99. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Eastern Time (“ET”). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (2:00 pm GMT).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13383811 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $3.87 billion, with 964.72 million shares outstanding and 958.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.43M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 13383811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $1,650 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 101,744,830, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,134,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.23 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $108.81 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 45,077,559 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 39,536,464 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 328,850,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,464,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,477,290 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,827,036 shares during the same period.