why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.78

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.03%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Chevron Earns Top Score for 17th Consecutive Year in Human Rights Campaign 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Company recognized for commitment to inclusion in annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 52.23%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.48. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $258.70 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.95M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 12654808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $140.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $154, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.22, while it was recorded at 134.32 for the last single week of trading, and 109.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +14.35. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172,841 million, or 67.60% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,747,748, which is approximately 0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 140,231,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.05 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.48 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -5.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,422 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 50,414,789 shares. Additionally, 1,063 investors decreased positions by around 58,102,513 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 1,163,494,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,272,011,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,913,305 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,905,030 shares during the same period.