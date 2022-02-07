Wall Street Analyst Initiated Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.01%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for January 2022.

January Bitcoin Production Increases 816% Year-Over-Year as Total Bitcoin Holdings Increase to 8,595 BTC.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for January 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MARA stock rose by 4.40%. The one-year Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.26. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 100.80 million shares outstanding and 93.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.99M shares, MARA stock reached a trading volume of 19398354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -20.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 23.26 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 141.30 and a Current Ratio set at 141.30.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $889 million, or 38.10% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,030,103, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,469,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.1 million in MARA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $55.56 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 5.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,568,765 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,047,478 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,209,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,826,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,012,573 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,237 shares during the same period.