Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. What else is Wall St. saying

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it closed the day at $2.35. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Wish Ramps Up Efforts to Improve Product Quality by Becoming an Invite-Only Platform for New Merchants.

The introduction of new merchant selection measures is part of Wish’s broader push to improve user trust.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, has today announced the introduction of a new ‘invite-only’ merchant selection process. Effective immediately, new merchants wanting to sign up to sell on the Wish marketplace will be required to participate in a multi-step qualification process.

ContextLogic Inc. stock has also gained 1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WISH stock has declined by -53.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.09% and lost -24.44% year-on date.

The market cap for WISH stock reached $1.49 billion, with 628.00 million shares outstanding and 481.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.13M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 21704851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.62 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 56.00%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $426 million, or 51.20% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,260,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.21 million in WISH stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $39.69 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 63,638,361 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 48,356,316 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 69,095,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,090,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,184,538 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 20,981,579 shares during the same period.