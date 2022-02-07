Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.87 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Results on February 11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on February 11, 2022, at 10:00am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is now -13.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLF Stock saw the intraday high of $19.02 and lowest of $18.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.51, which means current price is +19.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.60M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 13522762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -20.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.29, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.44 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $5,640 million, or 63.40% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,889,788, which is approximately -0.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,287,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.62 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $685.04 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -12.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 21,336,424 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 73,091,292 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 204,478,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,906,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,079,848 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 12,274,429 shares during the same period.