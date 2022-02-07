Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Revenue clocked in at $8.50 million, up 33.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] gained 3.93% or 0.12 points to close at $3.17 with a heavy trading volume of 23176763 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that CEOs of XELA, OGGFF, ENTEF, and BBIG Driving Revenue Growth with M&A and Innovation in E-Sports, Digital Media, Plant-Based Foods, and Business Automation.

It opened the trading session at $3.08, the shares rose to $3.17 and dropped to $3.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBIG points out that the company has recorded 11.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.66M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 23176763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.91.

Trading performance analysis for BBIG stock

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 34.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $58 million, or 19.10% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 8,809,940, which is approximately 4636.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,508,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in BBIG stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $3.04 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 2364.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 15,169,077 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 937,890 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,327,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,434,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,514 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 391,715 shares during the same period.