United States Steel Corporation [X] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $24

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] gained 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $22.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Leading Companies Launch Initiative to Support Low-Carbon and Hydrogen Industrial Hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

EQT Corporation, Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum (including its affiliate MPLX), Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and U. S. Steel have formed a new alliance that will play an important leadership role in decarbonizing the industrial base in the Northern Appalachian Region of the United States.

The alliance will work with stakeholders on a shared vision for a low-carbon and hydrogen industrial hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that can be a national model for sustainable energy and production systems. Effective implementation of this industrial hub and its associated infrastructure development could generate thousands of new jobs, protect current jobs, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

United States Steel Corporation represents 270.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.96 billion with the latest information. X stock price has been found in the range of $21.62 to $22.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.51M shares, X reached a trading volume of 16662183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $30.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for X stock

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.61. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 21.71 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $4,073 million, or 71.00% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,304,863, which is approximately -7.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,122,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.31 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $219.26 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 28,791,698 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 27,536,666 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 127,147,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,475,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,945,148 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,237,830 shares during the same period.