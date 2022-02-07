Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 2.35%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that TNXP: The Rise of Omicron Points to Deficiencies in Current Vaccination Strategy….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -39.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2193 and lowest of $0.205 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +8.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 17612683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -37.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.60 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3495, while it was recorded at 0.2275 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7150 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $18 million, or 17.90% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,321,653, which is approximately 3.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,006,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.62 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 34.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 13,847,534 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,106,844 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 66,543,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,497,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 980,394 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,766 shares during the same period.