Tilray Inc. [TLRY] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $10

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] closed the trading session at $5.95 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.63, while the highest price level was $6.02. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Tilray Expands Medical Cannabis Product Offering in Australia.

New Tilray Branded and GMP-Certified 15g Medical Cannabis Whole Flower Now Available for Patients Under Australia’s TGA Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme.

Company Launches Online Medical Cannabis Education Platform for Healthcare Professions in Australia and New Zealand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.36 percent and weekly performance of 8.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.66M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 13996507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $18 to $11.80. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while CIBC analysts kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLRY shares from 30.25 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339 million, or 13.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,926,136, which is approximately -17.317% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 5,519,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.84 million in TLRY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $24.04 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 581.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 14,688,743 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 8,959,365 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 33,286,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,934,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,177,729 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,764 shares during the same period.