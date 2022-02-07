SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Revenue clocked in at $352.30 million, down -24.79% YTD: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on February 2, 2022 that SoFi Completes Acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc..

Plans to Officially Launch SoFi Checking and Savings with up to 1.00% APY in the Coming Weeks.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: GPBI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Pacific Bank, National Association (“Golden Pacific Bank” and together with Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., “GPB”). Golden Pacific Bank is a Sacramento, California-based community bank that is regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) and has approximately $150 million in assets.

A sum of 45787805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 47.77M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.075 and dropped to a low of $11.16 until finishing in the latest session at $11.89.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.7. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $20.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SOFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 47.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,296 million, or 30.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,347,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $562.96 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $457.95 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 119,084,308 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 78,684,581 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 163,553,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,322,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,742,964 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 58,984,826 shares during the same period.