Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.82 billion, down -14.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.33 during the day while it closed the day at $15.18. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Total net revenues for the quarter increased 14% to $363 million, compared with $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for the year increased 89% to $1.82 billion, compared with $959 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock has also gained 19.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has declined by -59.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.41% and lost -14.53% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $12.16 billion, with 842.40 million shares outstanding and 678.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 22701341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $22 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on HOOD stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.25. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.11 and a Gross Margin at +23.69. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $5,310 million, or 72.60% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 74,818,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, holding 72,339,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $920.88 million in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $739.15 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 407,198,033 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 9,537 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,936,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,143,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,064,118 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 8,552 shares during the same period.