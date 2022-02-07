Redburn slashes price target on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] – find out why.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 0.84% or 0.51 points to close at $60.87 with a heavy trading volume of 14519451 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Rivian Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on March 10, 2022, after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET the same day. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axwnsoak and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.16M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 14519451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $132.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 7.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54342.91.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.08, while it was recorded at 64.18 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $10,342 million, or 42.70% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRYSM CAPITAL, L.P., holding 6,314,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.39 million in RIVN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $216.67 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 169,902,019 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,902,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,902,019 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.