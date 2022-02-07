Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] traded at a low on 02/04/22, posting a -48.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.36. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on developing its excimer laser system to treat vascular diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

The offering is comprised of (i) 9,535,000 units, priced at a public offering price of $0.50 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share that expires on the first anniversary of the date of issuance (a “Series A Warrant”) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share that expires on the seventh anniversary of the date of issuance (a “Series B Warrant”) and (ii) 14,467,893 pre-funded units, priced at a public offering price of $0.4999 per unit, with each unit consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share that expires on the twentieth anniversary of the date of issuance, one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant. The warrants issued in this transaction are fixed priced and do not contain any variable pricing features. The securities comprising the units and pre-funded units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about February 8, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31585971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ra Medical Systems Inc. stands at 13.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.67%.

The market cap for RMED stock reached $4.90 million, with 7.03 million shares outstanding and 6.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 210.74K shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 31585971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has RMED stock performed recently?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.41. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -76.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.49 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5271, while it was recorded at 0.7597 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0642 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -812.58 and a Gross Margin at -24.45. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -818.27.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -114.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$424,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.30% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,887, which is approximately 3.256% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC, holding 68,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $19000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly -41.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 154,988 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 112,459 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 231,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,724 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 27,313 shares during the same period.