Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is -24.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.23%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plug Power to Provide Annual Business Update on January 19, 2022.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced the access details for its January 19, 2022 business update conference call.

Join the call:Date: January 19, 2022Time: 10:00 am ETParticipant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523070&tp_key=f790d3a776.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock dropped by -67.42%. The one-year Plug Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.57. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.06 billion, with 574.52 million shares outstanding and 517.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.03M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 15223420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $44 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 42 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.23. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.09, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 29.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.73 and a Gross Margin at -22.75. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.53.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -13.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,193 million, or 53.30% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,409,667, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,548,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.11 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $375.12 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 25.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 39,034,184 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 27,714,117 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 222,237,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,986,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,758,363 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,937 shares during the same period.