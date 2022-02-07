Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is -10.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $53.43 during the day while it closed the day at $53.00. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission for Emergency Use Authorization of Their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age Following Request From U.S. FDA.

With pediatric COVID-19 cases surpassing 10 million and at the request of the FDA, the companies have submitted available data on the safety and efficacy of two 3 µg doses as part of a three-dose primary series for this age group to address the urgent public health need.

Companies plan to submit additional data on a third 3 µg dose in this age group in the coming months.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also loss -2.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has inclined by 20.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.59% and lost -10.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $299.61 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.27M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 24816005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.12, while it was recorded at 53.20 for the last single week of trading, and 45.99 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 23.33%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194,699 million, or 67.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.77 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.83 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,506 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 190,701,643 shares. Additionally, 1,234 investors decreased positions by around 177,252,893 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 3,305,609,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,673,564,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,617,405 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 8,783,760 shares during the same period.